NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) insider Johannes Kastelein sold 24,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $620,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,734,629.06. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Johannes Kastelein sold 50,246 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,257,657.38.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.14. 467,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,016. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.15.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 789.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,711 shares of the company's stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,656 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18,108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NAMS

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral treatments for cardiometabolic diseases, particularly conditions involving elevated cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. The company's lead investigational medicine is obicetrapib, an oral inhibitor of cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) being studied to lower LDL cholesterol. NewAmsterdam has evaluated obicetrapib both on its own and in combination with ezetimibe, including in clinical studies involving people with inherited high cholesterol or established cardiovascular disease whose cholesterol remains elevated despite existing treatment.

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