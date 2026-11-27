Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) Director Don Barton sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $12,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $942,522.50. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Don Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Don Barton sold 375 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Don Barton sold 375 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $12,761.25.

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Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. 6,293 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,195. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Oakdale, California. Its principal subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank, provides banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. The bank offers business and personal deposit accounts, commercial and real estate lending, agricultural financing, cash-management services and other customary community-banking products. Its lending supports needs such as business operations, property purchases and development. Oak Valley Community Bank serves communities in California's Central Valley, Sacramento region and Eastern Sierra.

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