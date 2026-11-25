Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) CTO Denis Garagic sold 7,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $18,354.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 983,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,904.72. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Denis Garagic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Denis Garagic sold 9,849 shares of Palladyne AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $23,145.15.

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Palladyne AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDYN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.87. Palladyne AI Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 196.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palladyne AI Corp. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palladyne AI from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palladyne AI from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palladyne AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palladyne AI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Palladyne AI during the third quarter worth about $2,085,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the third quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 48.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp. develops artificial intelligence software designed to help robots and other machines operate more autonomously in complex, changing environments. Its technology is intended to enable systems to perceive their surroundings, learn tasks and adapt their actions, including in settings where tasks may be difficult to pre-program. The company offers the Palladyne™ IQ software platform, which is designed to work with robotic hardware and support applications across industrial and other sectors.

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