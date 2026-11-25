Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) CTO Denis Garagic sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 973,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,288,512.25. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Denis Garagic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Denis Garagic sold 7,114 shares of Palladyne AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $18,354.12.

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Palladyne AI Price Performance

Shares of PDYN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,612,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,866. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $128.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.87.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 60.34% and a negative net margin of 196.74%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palladyne AI Corp. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palladyne AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the third quarter worth about $3,784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 48.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,929 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PDYN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palladyne AI from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palladyne AI from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palladyne AI presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDYN

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp. develops artificial intelligence software designed to help robots and other machines operate more autonomously in complex, changing environments. Its technology is intended to enable systems to perceive their surroundings, learn tasks and adapt their actions, including in settings where tasks may be difficult to pre-program. The company offers the Palladyne™ IQ software platform, which is designed to work with robotic hardware and support applications across industrial and other sectors.

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