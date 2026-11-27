Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) insider Meng Chuan Gaylyn Craig sold 18,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.63, for a total transaction of C$420,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 366 shares in the company, valued at C$8,282.58. This represents a 98.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

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Pet Valu Trading Down 0.6%

TSE PET traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$22.60. 72,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.44. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$16.58 and a twelve month high of C$30.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 107.77%. The company had revenue of C$299.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pet Valu from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Pet Valu from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands.

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