Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Michael Richard Collens sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total value of C$202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$677,803.50. The trade was a 23.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Michael Richard Collens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michael Richard Collens sold 13,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total value of C$315,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michael Richard Collens sold 1,288 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.50, for a total value of C$31,556.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michael Richard Collens sold 4,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total transaction of C$118,800.00.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.8%

TSE PEY traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.81. 185,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,586. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$29.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of C$400.75 million during the quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ventum Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY

More Peyto Exploration & Development News

These are some of the PEY news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson made both sides of the trade, buying 2,000 shares and selling 2,655 on November 24—a modest net reduction. Peyto insider trades

Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson made both sides of the trade, buying 2,000 shares and selling 2,655 on November 24—a modest net reduction. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders and a director sold roughly 112,000 shares across November 24–25. Notable transactions included 35,000 shares sold by director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance, 27,000 by Riley Millar Frame, and 21,334 by Todd Burdick. The sellers retained shares, but the concentration of sales could be a near-term sentiment headwind. Peyto insider transaction report

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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