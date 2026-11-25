Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Riley Millar Frame sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.50, for a total transaction of C$661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,611,300. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 865,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,638. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$29.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.38. The business's 50 day moving average is C$24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$400.75 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 42.77%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

More Peyto Exploration & Development News

These are some of the PEY news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson both bought 2,000 shares and sold 2,655 shares on November 24, a modest net reduction in his holdings. Peyto insider trades

Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson both bought 2,000 shares and sold 2,655 shares on November 24, a modest net reduction in his holdings. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders and a director reported sales on November 24–25, totaling about 115,000 shares. The largest disclosed sales included 35,000 shares by director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance, 27,000 by Riley Millar Frame, and 21,334 by Todd Burdick. The reports say sellers retained shares, but the cluster of selling could weigh on sentiment. Peyto insider transaction report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEY. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ventum Financial set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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