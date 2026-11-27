Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 16,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.92, for a total value of C$417,285.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,891,378.16. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 26th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 25,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$620,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 2,655 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$64,224.45.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,260.00.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE PEY traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 476,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.10. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$29.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$400.75 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 42.77%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ventum Financial set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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