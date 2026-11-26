Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,776,746.40. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their position.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 2,655 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$64,224.45.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,260.00.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PEY traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$24.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 185,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,586. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.29. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of C$400.75 million during the quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Recent Peyto Exploration & Development Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about PEY:

Neutral Sentiment: Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson made both sides of the trade, buying 2,000 shares and selling 2,655 on November 24—a modest net reduction. Peyto insider trades

Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson made both sides of the trade, buying 2,000 shares and selling 2,655 on November 24—a modest net reduction. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders and a director sold roughly 112,000 shares across November 24–25. Notable transactions included 35,000 shares sold by director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance, 27,000 by Riley Millar Frame, and 21,334 by Todd Burdick. The sellers retained shares, but the concentration of sales could be a near-term sentiment headwind. Peyto insider transaction report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ventum Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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