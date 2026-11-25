Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Todd Burdick sold 21,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.71, for a total value of C$527,163.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,987,021.62. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their position.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.61. 865,647 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,638. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.38. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$24.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$400.75 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.66%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Peyto Exploration & Development's payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Recent Peyto Exploration & Development Headlines

Investors following PEY have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson both bought 2,000 shares and sold 2,655 shares on November 24, a modest net reduction in his holdings. Peyto insider trades

Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson both bought 2,000 shares and sold 2,655 shares on November 24, a modest net reduction in his holdings. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders and a director reported sales on November 24–25, totaling about 115,000 shares. The largest disclosed sales included 35,000 shares by director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance, 27,000 by Riley Millar Frame, and 21,334 by Todd Burdick. The reports say sellers retained shares, but the cluster of selling could weigh on sentiment. Peyto insider transaction report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ventum Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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