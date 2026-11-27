Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.85, for a total transaction of C$521,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,892,415.75. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Derick Nathan Czember also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Derick Nathan Czember sold 25,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total value of C$636,250.00.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.87. 476,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,436. The company's 50-day moving average is C$24.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.10. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$29.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$400.75 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.66%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ventum Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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