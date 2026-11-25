Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Michael Richard Collens sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total value of C$315,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,344.50. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Michael Richard Collens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michael Richard Collens sold 1,288 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.50, for a total value of C$31,556.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michael Richard Collens sold 4,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total transaction of C$118,800.00.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.9%

TSE PEY traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.61. The company had a trading volume of 865,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.10. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.38.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$400.75 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 42.77%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ventum Financial set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEY

More Peyto Exploration & Development News

Investors following PEY have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson both bought 2,000 shares and sold 2,655 shares on November 24, a modest net reduction in his holdings. Peyto insider trades

Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson both bought 2,000 shares and sold 2,655 shares on November 24, a modest net reduction in his holdings. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders and a director reported sales on November 24–25, totaling about 115,000 shares. The largest disclosed sales included 35,000 shares by director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance, 27,000 by Riley Millar Frame, and 21,334 by Todd Burdick. The reports say sellers retained shares, but the cluster of selling could weigh on sentiment. Peyto insider transaction report

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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