Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $843,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $864,375.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $885,937.50.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $933,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $1,057,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,010,625.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $921,562.50.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $859,218.75.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $914,062.50.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $900,937.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $940,781.25.

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Pinterest Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 21,081,577 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,247,942. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Pinterest's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pinterest by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,398,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,884 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $39,669,000. CapitalatWork S.A. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $19,158,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Pinterest by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 885,927 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,416,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 806,097 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Key Pinterest News

These are some of the PINS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest expanded advertiser access through Microsoft Advertising. The partnership may help attract more brands by connecting Pinterest’s ad inventory with Microsoft’s advertising reach and AI capabilities, potentially improving monetization of users’ commercial-intent searches. Article: Pinterest expands advertiser access through Microsoft Advertising

Pinterest expanded advertiser access through Microsoft Advertising. The partnership may help attract more brands by connecting Pinterest’s ad inventory with Microsoft’s advertising reach and AI capabilities, potentially improving monetization of users’ commercial-intent searches. Positive Sentiment: Investors have speculated that revisions to executive compensation agreements—which strengthen protections for bonuses and stock awards in a takeover—could make a sale more plausible. However, the reports say there are no known deal talks, buyer, or offer. Article: Pinterest stock jumps as pay changes fuel takeover speculation

Investors have speculated that revisions to executive compensation agreements—which strengthen protections for bonuses and stock awards in a takeover—could make a sale more plausible. However, the reports say there are no known deal talks, buyer, or offer. Neutral Sentiment: Pinterest added parental controls that let parents limit teens’ exposure to AI-generated content. The feature may support user safety and trust, though its near-term financial impact is unclear. Article: Pinterest will now let parents limit the AI-generated content their teens see

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. operates a visual discovery platform that helps people find ideas and plan projects across interests such as home décor, food, fashion, travel and personal style. Users can save images and videos, known as Pins, to collections called boards and explore related recommendations through the company's website and mobile apps. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising. Its advertising products allow businesses to promote content to users, while shopping features and tools help merchants showcase products and connect with people as they explore ideas and make plans.

Further Reading

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