Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Doyle sold 15,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $939,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $28,977,898.92. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.1%

PIPR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 752,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $456.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Piper Sandler Companies's payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,753,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies is a financial services company whose businesses provide investment banking, institutional sales and trading, research, and asset management services. Its clients include corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and government entities. The company advises on mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, helps clients raise capital, and provides equity and fixed-income trading and research. Its public finance business also serves municipal and other public-sector borrowers.

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