PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) Director Holding S.A R.L. Docler purchased 298,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $339,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,870,554 shares in the company, valued at $23,792,431.56. This represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holding S.A R.L. Docler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler acquired 886,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $1,018,900.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler bought 191,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,560.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler bought 191,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $246,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler purchased 114,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler acquired 98,886 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $129,540.66.

On Friday, November 13th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler bought 79,461 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $96,942.42.

On Friday, October 30th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler acquired 4,761,905 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.25.

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PLBY Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,854. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. PLBY Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 9,878.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 462,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 457,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $577,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 307,653 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLBY Group

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. is a brand-management and lifestyle company built around Playboy, the media and consumer brand founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner. The company focuses on developing and licensing the Playboy name, imagery and related intellectual property. Playboy-branded products and experiences span categories such as apparel, accessories, beauty, gaming and hospitality. The company also has a digital and media presence through Playboy-related content and online properties. Through licensing and partnerships, PLBY Group serves consumers and business partners in the United States and international markets.

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