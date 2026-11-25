PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) Director Holding S.A R.L. Docler acquired 886,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,054,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,362,737.10. This trade represents a 4.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holding S.A R.L. Docler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Holding S.A R.L. Docler bought 298,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $339,720.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler acquired 191,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $221,560.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler acquired 191,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $246,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler bought 114,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler bought 98,886 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $129,540.66.

On Friday, November 13th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler acquired 79,461 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,942.42.

On Friday, October 30th, Holding S.A R.L. Docler acquired 4,761,905 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.25.

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PLBY Group Price Performance

PLBY remained flat at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 million, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.88.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.32 million. PLBY Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on PLBY Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,154 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 107.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 307,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company's stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. is a brand-management and lifestyle company built around Playboy, the media and consumer brand founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner. The company focuses on developing and licensing the Playboy name, imagery and related intellectual property. Playboy-branded products and experiences span categories such as apparel, accessories, beauty, gaming and hospitality. The company also has a digital and media presence through Playboy-related content and online properties. Through licensing and partnerships, PLBY Group serves consumers and business partners in the United States and international markets.

Further Reading

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