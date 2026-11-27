Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $427,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,924.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Post Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 304,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.45 and a 12 month high of $117.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Post had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Post's revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Post

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Post by 4,066.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 375 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3,265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Post from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Post from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore set a $121.00 price objective on Post in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POST

Trending Headlines about Post

Investors following POST have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Food stocks rose as technology shares sold off, a rotation that helped lift sentiment toward Post and other food companies. Why Post Holdings Stock Is Up Today

Food stocks rose as technology shares sold off, a rotation that helped lift sentiment toward Post and other food companies. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target for Post, adding a favorable analyst signal. Post Stock Gets Price Target Boost from Barclays

Barclays raised its price target for Post, adding a favorable analyst signal. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Post from “strong sell” to “hold.” This is an improvement in its view, though the resulting rating remains neutral. Zacks Research Rating

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods company whose businesses make and sell food and related products. Its portfolio includes breakfast cereals and other grain-based foods, refrigerated products, foodservice ingredients, and pet food. Through Post Consumer Brands, the company offers ready-to-eat and hot cereals, including brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Grape-Nuts, and Malt-O-Meal. Other businesses include Michael Foods, which supplies eggs and other refrigerated foods, and Weetabix, a cereal company with brands sold in the United Kingdom and other markets.

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