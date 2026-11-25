Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) CFO Hoi Chun Lo bought 9,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 582,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,595,340.80. This trade represents a 1.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hoi Chun Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Hoi Chun Lo bought 3,235 shares of Prenetics Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00.

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Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of PRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 72,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,063. The company has a market cap of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Prenetics Global Limited has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%. Research analysts predict that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prenetics Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Prenetics Global in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Prenetics Global in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts raised Prenetics Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prenetics Global

Top Prenetics Global Stories

Investors following PRE have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Leadership share purchases announcement

CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Negative Sentiment: Recent financial performance remains a concern: Prenetics reported a quarterly loss of $1.45 per share and a negative net margin. Its shares are also well below their 50- and 200-day moving averages, reflecting continued weakness. B. Riley lowered its price target from $37 to $31, although it maintained a Buy rating. Prenetics analyst and company information

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRE. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prenetics Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,407,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prenetics Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,643,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Prenetics Global by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company's stock.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited is a health sciences company focused on consumer wellness and health-related products. Its portfolio includes IM8, a consumer wellness brand offering nutritional supplements, and CircleDNA, a genetic testing service that provides reports on health, wellness and ancestry. The company has also operated clinical genomic testing services and provided COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. Its business has since shifted toward consumer health and wellness. Prenetics was founded in 2014 and is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Danny Yeung.

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