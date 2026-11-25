PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) Director Jerome Zeldis sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $711,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,333,800. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 925,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,331. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.52. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.18 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $357.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. PTC Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for rare diseases. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, the company works across several therapeutic areas, including genetic and neurological disorders. Its products include Kebilidi (eladocagene exuparvovec), a gene therapy for aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency, and Sephience (sepiapterin), a treatment for phenylketonuria. PTC has also developed medicines for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including ataluren, marketed as Translarna in some regions.

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