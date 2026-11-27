Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO - Get Free Report) Director Christopher Fink bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,266.23. The trade was a 222.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Pure Cycle alerts: Sign Up

Pure Cycle Price Performance

NASDAQ PCYO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 35,732 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $245.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.16. Pure Cycle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pure Cycle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCYO

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,055 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company's stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation is a Colorado-based water and land development company serving communities in the Denver metropolitan area. Its water and wastewater business provides services to developers, municipalities and customers, including water supply, treatment and distribution, as well as wastewater collection and treatment. The company also owns and develops land, including property associated with the Sky Ranch master-planned community in the Denver region. Its activities include preparing land for residential and commercial development and coordinating related infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pure Cycle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pure Cycle wasn't on the list.

While Pure Cycle currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report