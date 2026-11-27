Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) CFO Vikas Mehta sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $541,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,233,100.15. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Remitly Global Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ RELY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. 1,714,885 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Remitly Global, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $509.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Remitly Global by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 129.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 45.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RELY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Remitly Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised Remitly Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Remitly Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RELY

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc. operates a digital financial services platform focused on international money transfers. Through its website and mobile app, customers can send money across borders, with delivery options that may include bank deposits, mobile wallets, cash pickup, and home delivery, depending on the destination. The company serves customers sending money from markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region to recipients around the world. Its services are designed in particular for people sending funds to family and other recipients in their countries of origin.

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