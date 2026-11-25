Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) insider Marvin Clevenger sold 14,622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $735,340.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 444,302 shares in the company, valued at $22,343,947.58. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.3%

RKLB traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 19,763,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,525,480. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $83.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth about $4,124,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,627,204 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $2,691,544,000 after buying an additional 31,731,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,280,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,737,451 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $278,262,000 after buying an additional 352,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,764,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about RKLB:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab reported record third-quarter revenue of about $268 million, up 73% year over year. It also secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, while its launch backlog grew 52%. These figures point to robust demand, though the company still needs to deliver on its plans. Rocket Lab revenue and launch orders

Rocket Lab reported record third-quarter revenue of about $268 million, up 73% year over year. It also secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, while its launch backlog grew 52%. These figures point to robust demand, though the company still needs to deliver on its plans. Neutral Sentiment: Views on the shares are sharply divided: one forecast highlights technical sell signals, while analysts see substantial potential upside. The disagreement reflects the tension between Rocket Lab’s growth prospects and execution and valuation risks. RKLB forecast and analyst views

Views on the shares are sharply divided: one forecast highlights technical sell signals, while analysts see substantial potential upside. The disagreement reflects the tension between Rocket Lab’s growth prospects and execution and valuation risks. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Mizuho rating and price target

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

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