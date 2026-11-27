Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 844,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,001,915. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $2,232,373.10.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of RKLB stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,429,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,655,862. The stock's 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth about $4,124,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,627,204 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $2,691,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth about $437,280,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,737,451 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $278,262,000 after acquiring an additional 352,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,764,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Rocket Lab from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $83.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.29.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are a few of the latest stories about RKLB:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Rocket Lab launch announcement

Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Positive Sentiment: Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Neutron orders and backlog

Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Negative Sentiment: Neutron has yet to fly, and reports note delays to the program’s debut. That creates execution risk: booked orders provide potential future business but depend on the rocket reaching service as planned. Report on Neutron orders and delays

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

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