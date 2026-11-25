Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $2,232,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 881,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,322,940.63. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Frank Klein sold 35,558 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $2,368,518.38.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 19,763,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,525,480. The company's 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Investors following RKLB have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Views on the shares are sharply divided: one forecast highlights technical sell signals, while analysts see substantial potential upside. The disagreement reflects the tension between Rocket Lab’s growth prospects and execution and valuation risks. RKLB forecast and analyst views

Views on the shares are sharply divided: one forecast highlights technical sell signals, while analysts see substantial potential upside. The disagreement reflects the tension between Rocket Lab’s growth prospects and execution and valuation risks. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Mizuho rating and price target

Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Neutron, which has yet to fly. Delays could defer the payoff from the new contracts, while the company’s high valuation leaves limited room for execution setbacks. Rocket Lab growth and Neutron execution risks

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth about $4,124,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,627,204 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $2,691,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,280,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,737,451 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $278,262,000 after acquiring an additional 352,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Lab from $83.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

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