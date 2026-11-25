Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Kampani sold 7,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $378,834.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 243,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,239,781.36. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Arjun Kampani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Arjun Kampani sold 6,034 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total transaction of $402,166.10.

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Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,763,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525,480. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RKLB. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at about $4,124,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,627,204 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $2,691,544,000 after buying an additional 31,731,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,764,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $437,280,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 21.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,131,016 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $218,170,000 after acquiring an additional 553,862 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Rocket Lab News

Investors following RKLB have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab reported record third-quarter revenue of about $268 million, up 73% year over year. It also secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, while its launch backlog grew 52%. These figures point to robust demand, though the company still needs to deliver on its plans. Rocket Lab revenue and launch orders

Rocket Lab reported record third-quarter revenue of about $268 million, up 73% year over year. It also secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, while its launch backlog grew 52%. These figures point to robust demand, though the company still needs to deliver on its plans. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Mizuho rating and price target

Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Neutron, which has yet to fly. Delays could defer the payoff from the new contracts, while the company’s high valuation leaves limited room for execution setbacks. Rocket Lab growth and Neutron execution risks

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

Further Reading

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