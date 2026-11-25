Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT - Get Free Report) CEO Alexander Timm sold 4,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $198,114.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 270,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,859.17. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Root Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 155,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,978. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $600.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.06.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.43 million. Root had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Root

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Root by 351.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,143 shares of the company's stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 91,210 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Root by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,761 shares of the company's stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 126,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 15.9% during the third quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 533,075 shares of the company's stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,075 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Root from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Root from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Cowen raised Root from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Root from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Root from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Root

About Root

Root, Inc. is a technology-focused insurance company that primarily provides personal auto insurance in the United States. Its coverage is offered in participating states, with availability and policy options varying by location. The company uses smartphone technology to assess driving behavior, including factors such as braking and driving patterns, and incorporates that information into its insurance pricing. Customers can use Root's mobile app to get quotes, manage policies and access insurance services.

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