Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) EVP Jason Conley sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $4,750,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,546.13. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Conley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Conley sold 12,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.53, for a total value of $5,226,360.00.

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Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.09. 1,065,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,372. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $507.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $415.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.89.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,346,912,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $890,328,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,367,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $462,667,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $448,321,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 651,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $230,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $469.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company that develops and operates software and technology-enabled businesses. Its products and services support organizations in areas including healthcare, legal services, construction, education, insurance, and energy. The company's portfolio includes vertical-market software, network software, and technology-enabled products. Its offerings range from specialized business and data-management applications to measurement and analytical products used in industrial and other settings.

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