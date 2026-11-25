Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) CMO Karen Fleming sold 3,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $697,590.41. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 87,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,435.16. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,214. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.160-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-8.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4450 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $265.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.78.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,615,682 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,408,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,591 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $3,390,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $34,867,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc. is an off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS. Its stores offer name-brand and designer merchandise at discounted prices, with product selection and availability varying by location and season. Ross Dress for Less sells apparel, footwear, accessories, home fashions, furnishings, and other merchandise for the whole family. dd's DISCOUNTS offers a similar off-price assortment, including clothing, shoes, home goods, and related products. The company traces its origins to a department store founded in San Bruno, California, in 1950.

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