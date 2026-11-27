Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 126,415 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $4,961,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,100. This trade represents a 93.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, John Bicket sold 129,335 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $4,903,089.85.

On Thursday, November 12th, John Bicket sold 66,895 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $2,772,797.75.

On Wednesday, November 11th, John Bicket sold 74,271 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $3,123,095.55.

On Tuesday, November 10th, John Bicket sold 93,862 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $3,884,948.18.

On Thursday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,507 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $1,767,441.06.

On Wednesday, October 28th, John Bicket sold 107,729 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $4,629,115.13.

On Tuesday, October 27th, John Bicket sold 113,664 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $4,930,744.32.

On Thursday, October 15th, John Bicket sold 65,209 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $2,756,384.43.

On Wednesday, October 14th, John Bicket sold 103,206 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $4,245,894.84.

On Tuesday, October 13th, John Bicket sold 95,485 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $3,997,956.95.

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Samsara Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $40.12. 2,692,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 353.27, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.29 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.780 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.180-1.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 4.7% during the second quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,655 shares of the company's stock worth $100,068,000 after buying an additional 139,009 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company's stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 347.6% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Samsara by 3.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 844,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. is a technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for organizations managing physical operations. Founded in 2015 by Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket, the company combines connected devices, software and data analytics to help businesses monitor vehicles, equipment and other assets. Its offerings include fleet telematics, vehicle and equipment tracking, video-based safety tools, site monitoring and applications for managing operational workflows. The platform collects data from internet-connected devices and uses analytics and artificial intelligence to help customers improve visibility, safety and efficiency.

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