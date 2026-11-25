Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS - Get Free Report) COO David Pearson bought 3,716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.84 per share, with a total value of $99,737.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 83,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,838.68. This represents a 4.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Saul Centers Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 11,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $698.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Saul Centers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. Saul Centers's payout ratio is 256.52%.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $4,510,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,914 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 29.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Saul Centers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops retail and mixed-use properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers and urban properties that combine retail space with other uses, serving shoppers, residents and businesses. The company focuses primarily on the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and the Baltimore region. Its properties include neighborhood and community shopping centers, as well as mixed-use developments in urban locations. Saul Centers was established in 1993 and is affiliated with the Saul Organization, a real estate business with roots in the Washington, D.C., area.

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