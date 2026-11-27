Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Reitknecht sold 8,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.28, for a total transaction of C$268,989.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,700. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their position.

Stephen Reitknecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Stephen Reitknecht sold 15,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$461,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen Reitknecht sold 13,333 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.77, for a total transaction of C$423,589.41.

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Savaria Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TSE:SIS traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.33. 84,347 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.58. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.87 and a 12 month high of C$32.59.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$245.03 million for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on Savaria from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ventum Financial set a C$34.50 price target on Savaria and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD raised their price objective on Savaria from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$34.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIS

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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