Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Reitknecht sold 13,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.77, for a total transaction of C$423,589.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,425. This represents a 84.21% decrease in their position.

Stephen Reitknecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Stephen Reitknecht sold 15,000 shares of Savaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$461,850.00.

On Thursday, November 26th, Stephen Reitknecht sold 8,333 shares of Savaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.28, for a total transaction of C$268,989.24.

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Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.33. 84,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,007. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.87 and a 52-week high of C$32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.68.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$245.03 million during the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIS. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$34.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Savaria

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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