Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) insider Sylvain Aubry sold 6,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.07, for a total transaction of C$213,810.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$148,163.40. The trade was a 59.07% decrease in their position.

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Savaria Price Performance

Shares of TSE SIS traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 84,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Savaria Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.87 and a 1-year high of C$32.59.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of C$245.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. Ventum Financial set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on Savaria from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Savaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Finally, TD increased their price target on Savaria from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$34.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIS

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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