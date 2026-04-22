Insider Selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Sells $228,951.57 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 2,287 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $228,951.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,144.91. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $95.94. 260,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business's revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. AAON's payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AAON by 512.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 8,956.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,706 shares of the construction company's stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,205 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $216,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AAON by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $180,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Further Reading

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