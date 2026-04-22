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Insider Selling: Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Director Sells 1,163 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Adecoagro logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Director Ivo Sarjanovic sold 1,163 shares on April 21 at an average price of $13.03 (totaling $15,153.89) to cover tax withholding on vested equity, trimming his position by 5.12% to 21,561 shares.
  • Adecoagro shares traded around $13.62 with a 52‑week range of $6.89–$15.89 and a $1.36B market cap; the company reported negative EPS/P/E metrics and analysts have a consensus rating of "Hold" with a $11.53 target.
  • Interested in Adecoagro? Here are five stocks we like better.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) Director Ivo Sarjanovic sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $15,153.89. Following the sale, the director owned 21,561 shares in the company, valued at $280,939.83. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,544,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,911. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $432.91 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Adecoagro from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adecoagro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adecoagro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adecoagro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 2,200,278 shares of the company's stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 212,685 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 90,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Adecoagro by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 312,828 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company's stock.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro NYSE: AGRO is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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