Insider Selling: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.29, for a total value of $49,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,766,052.29. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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AeroVironment Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.64. 691,630 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,087. The business's 50 day moving average is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average is $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.09 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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