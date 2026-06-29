Insider Selling: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Insider Sells $59,216.82 in Stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at $67,214,487.99. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $94.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 95.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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