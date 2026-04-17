Insider Selling: Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) General Counsel Sells 662 Shares of Stock

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) General Counsel Jutta Karlsson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $24,004.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $427,541.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Amer Sports Trading Down 1.1%

Amer Sports stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.81. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business's revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Further Reading

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