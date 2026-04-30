Insider Selling: Aminex (LON:AEX) Insider Sells 1,528,947 Shares of Stock

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX - Get Free Report) insider Tom Mackay sold 1,528,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total transaction of £30,578.94.

Tom Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Tom Mackay sold 1,126,041 shares of Aminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total transaction of £22,520.82.

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Aminex Stock Up 4.5%

LON:AEX traded up GBX 0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,183. Aminex PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 2.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £102.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of -0.03.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania. Aminex PLC was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

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