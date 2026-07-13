Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) President Sells 20,067 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) President Juan Jaen sold 20,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $574,317.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 822,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,532,508.80. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 934,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.80. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The business's 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.48 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.97% and a negative net margin of 156.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Leerink Partners set a $47.00 price target on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.10.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,758 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,629 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company's stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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