Insider Selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 93,861 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 93,861 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $15,822,148.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,273,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,904,503.99. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 306,139 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $51,220,116.09.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.32, for a total value of $55,762,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $16,934,209.32.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,079. The company has a market cap of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $178.48. The business's 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,154,570,000 after buying an additional 628,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,870,618,000 after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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