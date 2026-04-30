Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Sells 9,483 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) EVP Edward Linnen sold 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,728,940.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,762.24. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.67. 3,769,970 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.96 and a twelve month high of $847.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($8.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($6.82) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Avis Budget Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($14.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Avis Budget Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 440.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,035,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $166,195,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,964,807 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $380,444,000 after acquiring an additional 804,814 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,951,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975,675 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $253,519,000 after acquiring an additional 545,574 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,290,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $207,142,000 after acquiring an additional 409,761 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $142.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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