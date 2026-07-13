Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $473,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,844,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,563,067.52. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00.

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Block Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:XYZ traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.76. 3,925,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XYZ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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