Insider Selling: C3.ai (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells 34,210 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) CFO Hitesh Lath sold 34,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $374,599.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 233,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,510.70. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 7,173,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,112. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 187.95%.The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded C3.ai from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C3.ai from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.92.

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C3.ai News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary says C3.ai has benefited from a broad AI rally tied to lower Treasury yields and easing geopolitical risk, which can support higher valuations for enterprise software names like AI. C3.ai (AI) Stock Could Be 45% Overvalued After Peace Deal Rally

Recent market commentary says C3.ai has benefited from a broad AI rally tied to lower Treasury yields and easing geopolitical risk, which can support higher valuations for enterprise software names like AI. Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry articles continue to highlight strong AI adoption across sectors, reinforcing the long-term demand story for AI software, but these stories do not directly change C3.ai’s near-term fundamentals.

Broader industry articles continue to highlight strong AI adoption across sectors, reinforcing the long-term demand story for AI software, but these stories do not directly change C3.ai’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention is also on recent insider selling by CEO Thomas Siebel, including a larger share sale disclosed this week. Although the company said the transactions were tied to a 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. C3.ai NYSE: AI CEO Thomas Siebel Sells 23,570 Shares

Investor attention is also on recent insider selling by CEO Thomas Siebel, including a larger share sale disclosed this week. Although the company said the transactions were tied to a 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis also argues the stock may be meaningfully overvalued after its recent rebound, which could prompt traders to take profits. C3.ai (AI) Stock Could Be 45% Overvalued After Peace Deal Rally

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 48.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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