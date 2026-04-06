Insider Selling: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sells 5,445 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $179,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 134,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,551.76. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.75. 908,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,817. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $39.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 16.60%.CarGurus's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CarGurus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $37.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CARG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,845 shares of the company's stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,305 shares of the company's stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

Further Reading

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