Insider Selling: Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Director Sells 7,827 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) Director Eric Dell sold 7,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$179,786.19.

Eric Dell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Eric Dell sold 965 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$22,175.70.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Eric Dell sold 240 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.99, for a total value of C$5,517.60.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Eric Dell sold 1,220 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.92, for a total transaction of C$27,962.40.

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Centerra Gold Price Performance

TSE:CG traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.34. 285,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,160. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.86. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.87 and a 12-month high of C$28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of C$673.87 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$27.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CG

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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