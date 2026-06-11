Insider Selling: Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells 10,160 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) EVP Brian Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 190,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

View Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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