Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $21,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,866,501 shares in the company, valued at $518,720,341.59. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,162,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,915,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer says CoreWeave looks positioned to report Q1 revenue near the top of guidance and could raise its 2026 outlook — a near-term positive catalyst ahead of earnings. CoreWeave Poised to Post Strong Q1

Oppenheimer says CoreWeave looks positioned to report Q1 revenue near the top of guidance and could raise its 2026 outlook — a near-term positive catalyst ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $135 and kept an Overweight rating, providing institutional support and an implied upside vs. recent levels. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $135 and kept an Overweight rating, providing institutional support and an implied upside vs. recent levels. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced SUNK capability enhancements to accelerate AI cluster setup across multi‑cloud environments — a product execution update that supports long‑term demand for GPU capacity. CoreWeave SUNK expands capabilities

CoreWeave announced SUNK capability enhancements to accelerate AI cluster setup across multi‑cloud environments — a product execution update that supports long‑term demand for GPU capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions that Cathie Wood/ARK showed interest can raise retail attention, but the impact is uncertain until filings confirm material positions. Cathie Wood/ARK coverage

Media mentions that Cathie Wood/ARK showed interest can raise retail attention, but the impact is uncertain until filings confirm material positions. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales were filed for Apr. 27 (including CEO/exec-level blocks executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans) — headline risk that can prompt profit‑taking despite being pre‑arranged. Insider sales filing

Large insider sales were filed for Apr. 27 (including CEO/exec-level blocks executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans) — headline risk that can prompt profit‑taking despite being pre‑arranged. Negative Sentiment: Zacks preview flags CoreWeave doesn't have the setup for an earnings beat and expects Q1 EPS to decline — a direct near‑term negative ahead of the May 7 report. Zacks earnings preview

Zacks preview flags CoreWeave doesn't have the setup for an earnings beat and expects Q1 EPS to decline — a direct near‑term negative ahead of the May 7 report. Negative Sentiment: Coverage has also highlighted customer concentration/AI‑spend risk among big buyers (e.g., OpenAI‑related dynamics), which could pressure demand if large customers pull back. Barron's customer risk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.78.

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CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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