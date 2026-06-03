Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) COO Sells 3,798 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) COO Sachin Jain sold 3,798 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,315,480. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sachin Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Sachin Jain sold 898 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $98,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sachin Jain sold 6,377 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $636,552.14.

On Friday, May 8th, Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,497.50.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sachin Jain sold 7,335 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $961,838.55.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sachin Jain sold 3,953 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $474,360.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Sachin Jain sold 7,335 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $770,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Sachin Jain sold 3,953 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $363,676.00.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.93. 26,104,838 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,389,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.CoreWeave's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWV. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWV

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $455,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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