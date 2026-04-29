Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $21,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 313,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,206,199.96. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 87,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $9,540,125.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 45,850 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $4,999,025.50.

On Monday, April 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 87,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $10,144,750.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.93, for a total value of $23,186,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 45,830 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $5,313,530.20.

On Monday, April 13th, Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $11,081,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Brannin Mcbee sold 43,750 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $4,848,375.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,539,440.30.

On Monday, April 6th, Brannin Mcbee sold 66,665 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $5,416,531.25.

On Monday, April 6th, Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $8,125,000.00.

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CoreWeave Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ CRWV traded up $8.66 on Wednesday, hitting $114.19. 27,280,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,796,555. The company's 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after buying an additional 1,692,916 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after buying an additional 3,796,077 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWV. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreWeave from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CoreWeave from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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